Pulse Healthcare System to gain majority interest in Crystal ASC

Houston-based Pulse Healthcare System entered an agreement to acquire controlling interest in Crystal Outpatient Surgery Center in the same city.

Crystal's ASC has two operating rooms and two procedural suites, according to a Sept. 19 news release from the health system. Pulse Healthcare System has eight family practice clinics, and the acquisition will help add surgical capacity.

"Adding Crystal ASC to the Pulse Healthcare System allows us to provide state-of-the-art facilities to the many physicians in the Houston area looking for a surgery center," Smriti Singh, chief strategy officer at Pulse, said in a release. "The current case mix of the center has a desirable allocation among several service lines, including interventional pain, spine, orthopedic, and plastic surgery procedures."