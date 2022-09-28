Vision Integrated Partners adds 9 Oklahoma eye clinics, ASCs

Vision Integrated Partners has established partnerships with Britton Vision Associates and Southwest Eye Clinic and Surgery, both based in Oklahoma City.

Under the partnership, Vision will add nine eye clinics, including an ASC, to its portfolio. This marks Vision's first expansion into the Oklahoma market.

Vision also announced a new partnership with Sedalia (Mo.) Eye Associates and Sedalia Surgery Center.

"We are very fortunate to have the chance to partner with such high-quality physician groups. Each practice has an exceptional brand name in their market that we will continue to leverage for future growth," James Wachtman, CEO of Vision, said in a Sept. 28 press release.