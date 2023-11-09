3 physician tax evasion cases in 2 months

Here are three lawsuits involving physicians evading or allegedly evading taxes that Becker's has covered since Sept. 15:

1. Roseau, Minn.-based former family medicine physician Joseph Meyer, MD, was sentenced to four months in federal prison, six months of home confinement and two years supervised release. From at least 2000 to 2018, Dr. Meyer earned significant taxable income as a licensed physician as well as income from his ownership of rental properties and repeatedly challenged his tax obligations in court, concealed his taxable income, and sued his rental tenants for complying with legitimate IRS charges.

2. Baton Rouge, La.-based physician Melissa Barrett, MD, was found guilty of tax evasion. Dr. Barrett, 48, who owned and operated two urgent care clinics, owed the IRS roughly $1.6 million in taxes.

3. Morgantown, W.Va.-based physician David Anderson, MD, was charged with filing a false tax return. Dr. Anderson allegedly understated his taxable income on his tax return.