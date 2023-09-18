West Virginia physician charged with tax fraud

Patsy Newitt  

Morgantown, W.V.-based physician David Anderson, MD, has been charged with filing a false tax return. 

Dr. Anderson allegedly understated his taxable income on his tax return, according to a Sept. 15 news release from the Justice Department,

