11 New York updates for ASC leaders to know

Here are 11 New York-based healthcare updates to know reported by Becker's since March 16:

1. New York City-based NYU Langone Health spent millions on vacant retail spaces in the area, including a former Sears, a Burlington, a Lord & Taylor and a shopping center, with plans to build 700,000 square feet of ASCs.

2. Auburn Community Hospital is using the artificial intelligence-powered GI Genius intelligent endoscopy tool to help clinicians detect polyps.

3. The Gates Vascular Institute at Buffalo General Medical Center is partnering with brain-computer interface company Synchron to launch a trial exploring restoring functionality to patients with severe paralysis.

4. NYC Health + Hospitals plans to add an adjacent 93-unit affordable housing project to its 89-unit complex on its Woodhull campus in Brooklyn.

5. Kimberly Boynton stepped down as president and CEO of Syracuse-based Crouse Health. Seth Kronenberg, MD, who joined Crouse in 2014 and has served as chief medical officer and COO, has taken over the CEO role.

6. New York City-based Montefiore Health System reported an operating loss of $98.5 million for 2022 on approximately $7 billion of annual revenues as expenses rose 4.7 percent over the previous year.

7. Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport will close June 17 after years of financial turbulence. An ASC operated by the hospital will close the same day but will reopen immediately under Buffalo-based Catholic Health's management.

8. New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery is expanding its presence on Long Island with the leasing of a large facility for outpatient services with plans to open another facility this summer.

9. New York City-based Mount Sinai has partnered with the New York Public Library to offer digital literacy classes for individuals trying to access healthcare via telehealth or through electronic information technologies. The two-hour classes will teach participants how to find new physicians, access medical records or test results, schedule or attend virtual appointments, and refill prescriptions online.

10. New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem CEO Georges Leconte filmed his routine colonoscopy experience to destigmatize the procedure and to encourage New Yorkers to get screened. View Mr. Leconte's experience here.

11. New York City-based Vitreoretinal Consultants acquired Retina Consultations in Bronxville, adding physicians Charles Mango, MD, and Steven Bodine, MD, to its list of providers.