NYU Langone to open 700K square feet of ASC space in former retail facilities

New York City-based NYU Langone Health is spending millions on vacant retail spaces in the area, including a former Sears, a Burlington, a Lord & Taylor and a shopping center, with plans to build 700,000 square feet of ASCs, according to a March 22 report from Newsday.

NYU Langone also plans to open two medical facilities in newly constructed buildings, according to the report.

The health system plans to open an ASC in the 260,000-square-foot Garden City, N.Y.-based Sears building with radiology, women's imaging, cardiology, pediatrics, obstetrics/gynecology, orthopedics and geriatrics.

The 161,726-square-foot, three-story Lord & Taylor building in Manhasset, N.Y., will also house ambulatory surgery, in addition to offering endoscopy services.

The 55,000-square-foot former Burlington store in Patchogue, N.Y., is being turned into a two-story ASC, which is expected to open in three years.