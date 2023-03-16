New York Hospital CEO captures his colonoscopy experience on camera

New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem CEO Georges Leconte filmed his routine colonoscopy experience to de-stigmatize the procedure and to encourage New Yorkers to get screened.

"I agreed to document my colonoscopy experience on video to dispel some common myths and fears about colonoscopy," Mr. Leconte said in a March 15 news release from the hospital. "Too many people in our community think it's hard to prep for the procedure or that it's painful or embarrassing. I hope my experience encourages more New Yorkers, especially more Black men, to get screened. We owe it to ourselves and our loved ones."

View Mr. Leconte's experience here.