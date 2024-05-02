University of Chicago opens 132,000-square-foot Indiana care center with ASC

The University of Chicago Medicine has opened a 132,000-square-foot multispecialty care center in Crown Point, Ind., marking UChicago's first freestanding facility in Indiana and its largest offsite location.

The facility, which will open its doors to patients the first week of May, will help treat the 15% of Northwest Indiana patients who are currently traveling outside the region for medical care. Of these patients, 1 in 5 were patients of UChicago Medicine, according to a May 2 press release.

The two-story facility includes imaging, ambulatory surgery, a cancer center, medical offices, building support and shelled space for future growth. There is also a 16-bed micro-hospital with its own entrance and waiting area adjacent to the main entrance.

The new center will also offer several features such as physicians' offices for outpatient appointments, infusion therapy, radiation and medical/surgical oncology for cancer patients, MRI, CT, PET, X-ray and ultrasound imaging capabilities along with a breast imaging center and advanced laboratory services.