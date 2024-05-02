6 hospitals closing in the Midwest

Becker's has reported on six hospitals shuttering in the Midwest in 2024, which could mean a rise in volume for ASCs in the region.

"As hospitals evaluate and close or ramp down in specific service lines, it can be a real opportunity for ASCs to capture new volume in a variety of specialties," Jennifer Misajet, RN, interim chief nursing officer at Fresno, Calif.-based Saint Agnes Medical Center, told Becker's in November. "Surgical patient volume in many specialties continues to migrate safely and appropriately to an ambulatory approach in both ASCs and hospitals. While service expansion may require ASCs to purchase specialty equipment and train staff, selectively focusing on growing volumes in specialties moving out of acute care can make sense for the revenue, productivity and utilization of the ASC."

Here are six hospitals shuttering in the Midwest:

1. Family Hospital at Papillion (Neb.) closed in March and its sister hospital, Family Hospital at Millard in Omaha, Neb., shut down at the end of January.

2. Chippewa Falls, Wis.-based St. Joseph's Hospital and Eau Claire, Wis.-based Sacred Heart Hospital, both part of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System, closed in March.

3. Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health shut down its Aspirus Ontonagon (Mich.) Hospital and turned it into a rural health clinic in April.

4. Kettering (Ohio) Health closed its emergency department at Kettering Health Piqua on Feb. 1.