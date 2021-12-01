10 PE deals in the ASC industry in 2021

Private equity companies have made several moves to strengthen their presence in the ASC industry.

Here are 10 moves that took place this year:

1. Orthopedic Ambulatory Surgery Center of Chesterfield (Mo.) gained a private equity investment from Lync Healthcare Partners.

2. Private equity real estate firm Thomas Park acquired a medical office building housing a surgery center in Edison, N.J.

3. Private equity firm IRA Capital acquired a medical office building housing the Endoscopy Center of Southeast Texas. It also acquired the Genesis Center for Digestive Health in Bettendorf, Iowa.

4. Private equity-backed Vision Innovation Partners acquired Ophthalmic Associates, an eye care practice with five locations and an ASC in Lansdale, Pa. It also acquired Northeastern Eye Institute in Scranton, Penn.

5. Shore Capital Partners' portfolio company, PartnerCare, became affiliated with MidSouth Pain Treatment Center, a practice with three ASCs in Tennessee and Mississippi.



6. A medical office building housing the Kingwood (Texas) Endoscopy Center was sold to a private equity group for $5.7 million.



7. Troy, Mich.-based TruVista Surgery Center joined Sunvera Group, a private equity-backed management services organization.



8. Private equity-backed EyeSouth Partners added Duluth-based Georgia Eye Physicians and Surgeons to its network.



9. Phoenix-based OrthoArizona sold a medical office building and ASC property in Gilbert, Ariz., to a health care-focused private equity group.



10. Private equity-backed Pinnacle Dermatology purchased Fredericksburg-based Virginia Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center.