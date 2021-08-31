Physician partnership sells endoscopy center to PE group in $5.7M deal

A private equity group has purchased a medical office building housing the Kingwood (Texas) Endoscopy Center for $5.7 million, according to real estate brokerage firm HG Real Estate Partners.

The building is 100 percent occupied — tenants include GI practice Texas Digestive Disease Consultants, Minivasive Pain and Orthopedics and the Kingwood Endoscopy Center.

The building was sold by a physician partnership, according to HG Real Estate, which advised the sale.

Kingwood Endoscopy Center, opened in 2020, is a single-specialty surgery center featuring two operating rooms and four physicians.