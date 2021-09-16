Vision Innovation Partners adds 5-office practice, ASC in Pennsylvania

Annapolis, Md.-based Vision Innovation Partners completed its 19th acquisition with the addition of Ophthalmic Associates to its network, the company said Sept. 16.

Ophthalmic Associates has five locations in Pennsylvania and an ambulatory surgery center in Lansdale, expanding Vision Innovation Partners' presence in the state. The practice offers routine eye care, pediatric ophthalmology, LASIK, contacts and treatments for cataracts and glaucoma.

Vision Innovation Partners was founded in 2017 and is backed by private equity firm Centre Partners. The company includes 55 practices and 10 surgery centers in Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia and Pennsylvania.