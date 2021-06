Troy, Mich.-based TruVista Surgery Center joined Sunvera Group, a private equity-backed management services organization, according to a June 16 news release.

TruVista Surgery Center is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. It has four operating suites and focuses on ophthalmic and oculoplastic surgery.

Sunvera Group is backed by Ridgemont Equity Partners. It has partnered with four other eye practices, according to its website.