PE-backed company affiliates with 3-ASC practice

PartnerCare, a portfolio company of private equity firm Shore Capital Partners, has affiliated with MidSouth Pain Treatment Center, which serves more than 3,000 patients a month at its locations in Tennessee and Mississippi.

Founded in 2000 by pain management specialist Michael Steuer, MD, MidSouth has grown to include three ASCs, five clinics and more than 100 employees.

Dr. Steuer said in a Sept. 14 news release that the partnership will "accelerate our growth trajectory of high-quality patient care across Tennessee and Mississippi."

Earlier in September, PartnerCare — a Tampa-based provider of interventional pain management and musculoskeletal services — also added Miramar-based Florida Spine & Pain Center.

PartnerCare said it aims to continue to expand across the region by providing operational, financial and technology support to affiliated practices.