Private equity firm IRA Capital acquired the Genesis Center for Digestive Health in Bettendorf, Iowa, the company said Aug. 3.

The 14,000-square-foot ASC features three operating rooms and a full gastroenterology clinic.

The center previously was occupied by Gastroenterology Associates, which became part of Davenport, Iowa-based Genesis Health in June, according to IRA Capital.

The property is located on a healthcare campus anchored by three Genesis Health properties.