OrthoArizona sells office building, ASC for $23.6M

Phoenix-based OrthoArizona sold its medical office building and ASC real estate in a multimillion-dollar transaction facilitated by Fairfield Advisors, a national healthcare real estate advisory firm.

OrthoArizona is a joint venture between physician owners and Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International. On Feb. 16, the practice sold its real estate in Gilbert, Ariz., for $23.6 million to a private equity group focused on healthcare real estate.



OrthoArizona has 66 physicians and 22 locations in the state. It offers total joint replacement, spine surgery, sports medicine, physical therapy and extremities care. The practice also has a foot and ankle fellowship program.



Fairfield Advisors has closed on $551 million of medical office building transactions, with a significant portion including orthopedic practices as the only tenant or the anchor tenant.

