Private equity firm acquires Texas medical building, ASC

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Private equity firm IRA Capital acquired the property housing Beaumont, Texas-based Digestive Disease Institute, RE Journals reported Oct. 8. 

The 21,000-square-foot, gastroenterology-focused medical office building and ASC is 100 percent leased to GI Alliance and the Endoscopy Center of Southeast Texas. 

The Endoscopy Center of Southeast Texas is a specialized ASC and joint venture between physician partners and AmSurg, an ASC management company. 

GI Alliance became a tenant of the building in 2019 through its affiliation with Southeast Texas Gastroenterology Associates. 

IRA Capital acquired three gastroenterology-focused medical office buildings in San Antonio in July, which were 100 percent leased to GI Alliance.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast