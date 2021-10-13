Private equity firm acquires Texas medical building, ASC

Private equity firm IRA Capital acquired the property housing Beaumont, Texas-based Digestive Disease Institute, RE Journals reported Oct. 8.

The 21,000-square-foot, gastroenterology-focused medical office building and ASC is 100 percent leased to GI Alliance and the Endoscopy Center of Southeast Texas.

The Endoscopy Center of Southeast Texas is a specialized ASC and joint venture between physician partners and AmSurg, an ASC management company.

GI Alliance became a tenant of the building in 2019 through its affiliation with Southeast Texas Gastroenterology Associates.

IRA Capital acquired three gastroenterology-focused medical office buildings in San Antonio in July, which were 100 percent leased to GI Alliance.