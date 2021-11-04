Missouri ASC secures private equity investment

Orthopedic Ambulatory Surgery Center of Chesterfield (Mo.) snagged Lync Healthcare Partners as a private equity partner.

The partnership will support expansion, according to a Nov. 2 news release from Merritt Healthcare Advisors, which served as the ASC's adviser.

"The opportunity to partner with the world-class orthopedic surgeons at OASCC is a great step forward for our organization," Kenny Hancock, CEO of Lync Health Partners, said in the release. "We’re excited to join them in building upon their reputation as leaders in serving the greater St. Louis area."