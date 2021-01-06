Pinnacle Dermatology acquires 5-location Virginia practice with surgery center

Private equity-backed Pinnacle Dermatology expanded into Virginia by acquiring Fredericksburg-based Virginia Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center.

The practice has five locations in Northern Virginia and plans to open three more locations in 2021.

Virginia Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center was founded by Mark Eid, MD, in 2012.

Dr. Eid commented on the transaction, saying, "Today, I am fortunate to partner with Pinnacle Dermatology, a cutting-edge dermatology platform that not only aligns exactly with those core beliefs but that executes on them at an impressively high level."

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Pinnacle Dermatology is a Chicago Pacific Founders' portfolio company.

