The ASCs that faced opposition in 2022

Here were seven ASCs that faced opposition in 2022:

In March, state regulators granted Steindler Clinic's planned $19.2 million ASC in Iowa City, Iowa, a certificate of need after a last-minute withdrawal of all opposition to the facility. Opposition to the surgery center, slated for completion in November 2023, initially included the University of Iowa Health Care, Johnson County Surgical Investors and Iowa City Ambulatory Surgical Center. In April, plans for the proposed Florence (Ala.) Eye Surgery Center were approved by the Alabama Certificate of Need Review Board. The eye ASC ran into opposition from the Laser Eye Surgery Center of Florence and Florence-based Shoals Outpatient Surgery. After initially contesting the application, both competitor ASCs dropped their opposition by the end of March. In May, Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health broke ground on a 25,000-square-foot surgery center in Fairhope, Ala. Mobile-based Infirmary Health, the state's largest nonprofit health system, challenged the certificate of need board's unanimous decision to approve the ASC last year. In June, Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center said it would challenge plans for a $12.5 million private ASC in a hearing. The nonprofit hospital held a June 6 closed-door meeting to discuss plans for its own $2.4 million ASC in Orangeburg, but no vote or public discussion was held. In July, The Heart & Vascular Institute of Alabama was cleared to build a single-specialty ASC in Montgomery after facing opposition from other health systems and ASCs in the area. The project faced more than a year of opposition from other providers, including the Healthcare Authority for Baptist Health; Prattville, Ala.-based Jackson Hospital & Clinic; and Jackson Surgery Center. In August, ​​a $67 million, 163,000-square foot medical complex under construction in Amherst, N.Y., faced criticism from the town's residents. The medical complex, which includes an ASC, is tied to UBMD Physicians' Group and Kaleida Health — both based in Buffalo, N.Y. — and is being developed by Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. In September, a plan for an ASC in Alabama was granted a certificate of need despite opposition. Infirmary ASC, a planned multispecialty center in Mobile, will include four operating rooms and four procedure rooms.