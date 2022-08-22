New York residents wary of $67M ASC

A $67 million, 163,000-square foot medical complex under construction in Amherst, N.Y., is facing criticism from the town's residents, according to an Aug. 21 report from The Buffalo News.

The medical complex is tied to UBMD Physicians' Group and Kaleida Health — both based in Buffalo, N.Y. — and is being developed by Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.

The site will include a medical building, an ASC, an orthopedic building and additional speciality practices. .

Some residents told The Buffalo News the negotiations were unfavorable to taxpayers, and that they are worried the complex is unnecessarily taking away parkland and displacing young athletes.

Residents are concerned the town will have to spend millions to build new football, softball and baseball fields that are being eliminated by the development, according to the report.

"In Amherst, kids and taxpayers keep losing while developers reap the benefits," resident Mary Wood told The Buffalo News.

Supporters of the project, meanwhile, say the center will generate enough revenue for the town to build new fields.

Ciminelli received $3.7 million in tax breaks from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency for the project.