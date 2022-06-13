Hospital challenging $12.5M South Carolina ASC

Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center is set to challenge plans for a $12.5 million private ASC in a hearing that has been delayed till August to allow the hospital and physician group time to try to settle out of court, The Times and Democrat reported June 12.

The state's Department of Health and Environmental Control approved plans for the private ASC, the report said. But Regional Medical Center appealed, and after two hearing delays in January and April, another has been set for August.

The nonprofit hospital held a June 6 closed-door meeting to discuss plans for its own $2.4 million ASC in Orangeburg, but no vote or public discussion was held, according to the report.

Ambulatory Partners, the private physician group approved to build the ASC the hospital is challenging, has said Orangeburg needs both of the ASCs.

Regional Medical Centerapplied for its ASC one week after Ambulatory Partners asked the state to approve its ASC, the report said.