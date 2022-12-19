5 things to know about value-based care going into 2023

Here are five key things to know about value-based care going into 2023:

1. Fifteen percent of physicians participate in value-based payment models, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."

2. ASC chains are increasingly focusing on value-based care. Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, said OptumHealth's 31 percent revenue-per-customer growth is attributed to the increasing number of patients served under value-based care, according to an Oct. 14 call. OptumHealth is Optum's care delivery platform.

Additionally, Optum Ventures, CVS Ventures, Anthem and HLM Venture Partners announced they are investing in CareBridge, a value-based care company for patients receiving home and community-based services.

3. Seventy-six percent of respondents said the move toward value-based payment in Medicare or Medicaid has increased the regulatory burden on their practice, while 10 percent said it has not, according to the Medical Group Management Association's "Annual Regulatory Burden Report."

4. In September, Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth partnered with Chillicothe, Ohio-based Great Seal Medical Group to develop several ASCs throughout Ohio and across the upper Midwest region.

ValueHealth offers a value-based delivery system of hyperspecialty surgical programs, which includes bundled payment arrangements, provider risk-readiness and reinsurance solutions, automated claims administration and a surgery benefit program.

5. While bundled payment models have found success in joint replacement, spine surgery is seen as a different animal because of the challenges with case complexity and the distribution of risk. Here are nine changes spine surgeons say will spur the adoption of bundled payments.