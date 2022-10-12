Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

Sponsored by National Medical Billing Services | info@nationalASCbilling.com | (636) 273-6711

76% of executives say value-based payment increased regulatory burdens: survey

Riz Hatton -  

As healthcare continues to move toward value-based care, payment based on the model remains a point of contention, according to the Medical Group Management Association's "Annual Regulatory Burden Report."

The survey, released Oct. 11, includes responses from executives representing more than 500 group practices. Read more about the methodology here.

Three insights on how executives view consolidation, according to MGMA:

1. Seventy-six percent of respondents said the move toward value-based payment in Medicare or Medicaid has increased the regulatory burden on their practice, while 10 percent said it has not.

2. Sixty-four percent of respondents said the move toward value-based payment in Medicare or Medicaid has not improved the quality of care for their patients, while 20 percent said it has.

3. Sixty-three percent of respondents said the overall move toward paying physicians based on value has not been successful to date, while 14 percent said it has.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast