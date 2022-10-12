76% of executives say value-based payment increased regulatory burdens: survey

As healthcare continues to move toward value-based care, payment based on the model remains a point of contention, according to the Medical Group Management Association's "Annual Regulatory Burden Report."

The survey, released Oct. 11, includes responses from executives representing more than 500 group practices. Read more about the methodology here.

Three insights on how executives view consolidation, according to MGMA:

1. Seventy-six percent of respondents said the move toward value-based payment in Medicare or Medicaid has increased the regulatory burden on their practice, while 10 percent said it has not.

2. Sixty-four percent of respondents said the move toward value-based payment in Medicare or Medicaid has not improved the quality of care for their patients, while 20 percent said it has.

3. Sixty-three percent of respondents said the overall move toward paying physicians based on value has not been successful to date, while 14 percent said it has.