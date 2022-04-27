15% of physicians use value-based payment models: 6 stats

Fifteen percent of physicians participate in value-based payment models, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022," released April 15. Value-based care is gaining momentum in the ASC industry as a means to reduce costs.

Medscape collected responses from 13,000 physicians in 29 specialties from Oct. 5, 2021, through Jan. 19.

Here are six stats on physician participation in various payment models:

1. Forty-five percent of physicians participate in fee-for-service models.

2. Fifteen percent of physicians participate in value-based payment models.

3. Ten percent of physicians participate in episode of care payments.

4. Ten percent of physicians participate in bundled payments.

5. Six percent of physicians participate in a capitation model.

6. One percent of physicians participate in a concierge practice, using a monthly or annual. access fee.