ValueHealth joint venture to develop multiple ASCs in Ohio

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth has partnered with Chillicothe, Ohio-based Great Seal Medical Group to develop several ASCs throughout Ohio and across the upper Midwest region.

The joint venture will begin with a multispecialty ASC with orthopedic services powered by ValueHealth's Muve program, which specializes in providing value-based outpatient total joint replacements.

Great Seal Medical Group is partnering with ValueHealth to meet the rising demand for outpatient surgical services and the shift to value-based care, according to a Sept. 15 news release.

ValueHealth offers a value-based delivery system of hyperspecialty surgical programs, which includes bundled payment arrangements, provider risk-readiness and reinsurance solutions, automated claims administration and a surgery benefit program.

"Ambulatory surgery centers are increasing in popularity among consumers because ASCs provide the convenience and value associated with moving surgical procedures to an outcomes-oriented and cost-controlled environment," Don Bisbee, ValueHealth CEO and president, said in the release. "Our partnership with Great Seal Medical Group continues the growth of our surgical network in Ohio and enriches the local market with high quality, affordable outpatient services."

Great Seal Medical Group was founded by a group of independent physicians who specialize in orthopedics, general surgery, interventional pain management and sports medicine.

"The landscape of healthcare is evolving, and as an orthopedic surgeon I chose to rise to the occasion instead of being left behind," said Brian Cohen, MD, of Great Seal Medical Group. "With more surgical procedures migrating from hospital-based settings to ASCs, it was the right time for Great Seal Medical Group to partner with a national leader in this arena."