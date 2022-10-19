Optum doubles down on value-based care: 3 earnings call notes

Patsy Newitt -  

Optum executives laid out the company's growth strategy in an Oct. 14 call with investors transcribed by The Motley Fool.

Here are three notes:

1. OptumHealth's 31 percent revenue-per-customer growth is attributed to the increasing number of patients served under value-based care and an increasing focus on higher acuity ambulatory procedures.

2. Optum's new deal with Walmart will provide value-based care to patients at Walmart's clinics. Starting in 2023, Optum will jointly develop 15 Walmart health clinics in Florida and Georgia. 

3. More than two-thirds of Optum's revenue is derived from value-based care contracts, and that number will continue to grow, OptumHealth CEO Wyatt Decker said in the call.

