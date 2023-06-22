5 prior authorization moves to know

Here are five prior authorization updates Becker's has reported on since May 25:

1. Members of Congress are taking action to push CMS and the Department of Health and Human Services to reform prior authorization rules as several well-known medical organizations, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology, have warned of safety impacts to patients caused by delays.

2. UnitedHealthcare posted new guidance to its website clarifying its advanced notification process, which it originally announced June 1 in place of a planned prior authorization program.

3. The Ohio Legislature introduced a new bill designed to streamline the prior authorization process by giving a yearlong exemption to providers who have an average of 80 percent or more of their requests approved.

4. Google Cloud debuted a new artificial intelligence claims acceleration suite that streamlines prior authorization and claims processing.

5. The Athenahealth marketplace added GoHealthcare Practice Solutions, a provider of clinical and surgery coordination, prior authorization, utilization management and patient access services for orthopedics and ASCs.