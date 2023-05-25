Athenahealth partners with automated coordination, prior authorization tool

The Athenahealth marketplace has added GoHealthcare Practice Solutions, a provider of clinical and surgery coordination, prior authorization, utilization management and patient access services for orthopedics and ASCs.

The new application is now available to Athenahealth's network of healthcare providers, according to a May 25 press release.

Athenahealth clients can now utilize GoHealthcare's team of 200+ clinical nurses for prior authorization, surgery coordination and more.

GoHealthcare can boost physician productivity by 35 percent, eliminate clinical staffing shortages, provide solutions for in- and out-of-network providers, and it has a 98 percent success rate on prior authorization management, according to the release.