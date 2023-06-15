Ohio bill seeks to improve prior authorization process

The Ohio Legislature has introduced a new bill designed to streamline the prior authorization process by giving a yearlong exemption to providers who have an average of 80 percent or more of their requests approved, according to a June 12 report from NBC affiliate WKYC.

House Bill 130 would help physicians and their staff avoid the paperwork involved with the pre-authorization process for a year at a time.

The bill was introduced in March and is currently in the insurance committee. It has bipartisan support in the legislature, and it is expected to come out of committee after the summer.