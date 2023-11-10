7 anesthesia updates

Here are seven anesthesia updates Becker's has reported on since Oct. 19:

1. There are 53,038 active physicians specializing in anesthesiology in the U.S., according to data from KFF.

2. North American Anesthesia Partners has been named the top vendor for anesthesia management services in the U.S. for the seventh year in a row by independent market research firm Black Book.

3. The projected change in employment for anesthesiologists is expected to increase 3% by 2032, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

4. The trial for anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr., MD, who allegedly injected heart-stopping drugs into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, has been set for Feb. 5.

5. Andy Harris, MD, is the only anesthesiologist serving among the 19 physicians in the 118th Congress. Dr. Harris is a Republican representative from Maryland who has held his seat since 2011.

6. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis sent a letter to CMS requesting the removal of supervision requirements for certified registered nurse anesthetists in the state.

7. The Texas Medical Board has suspended the license of anesthesiologist Michael Gallagher, MD, after a patient died July 10 at the Wortham, Texas-based med spa where he was the medical director.