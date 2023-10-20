Colorado to remove CRNA supervision requirement

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has sent a letter to CMS requesting the removal of supervision requirements for certified registered nurse anesthetists in the state.

Colorado joins more than 20 states that have opted to remove supervision requirements, according to an Oct. 19 press release from the governor's office.

The change has already been in place in rural Colorado for more than a decade, according to the release.

"By allowing CRNAs to focus on patients rather than supervisors, the state can help hospitals be more efficient and ensure the skills of nurses are available to more patients who need care and assistance," the release reads.

In 2010, former Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter opted out of Medicare's CRNA supervision requirements at rural and certain critical access hospitals.

Colorado state lawmakers, the Colorado Nurses Association, Healthier Colorado, Rural Hospital Center, UC Health and the Colorado Hospital Association have expressed support for Mr. Polis' decision.

Several other states have submitted similar CMS requests, including Delaware in June.