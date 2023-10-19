Texas anesthesiologist suspended following patient death

The Texas Medical Board has suspended the license of anesthesiologist Michael Gallagher, MD, after a patient died July 10 at the Wortham, Texas-based med spa where he was the medical director, D Magazine reported Oct. 18.

The patient died after receiving an IV treatment from Amber Johnson, the non-licensed business owner of Luxe Med Spa.

According to documents from the Texas Medical Board, there were no licensed medical staff on-site while the IV treatment was being administered to the patient, a mother of four. Dr. Gallagher allegedly failed to supervise Ms. Johnson, who did not have a license to administer IV therapy.

The patient allegedly became unresponsive shortly after the IV treatment began July 10. The staff called 911 and began administering CPR, according to the report. She was then taken to a hospital, diagnosed with cardiac arrest and pronounced dead.