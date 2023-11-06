NAPA named top anesthesia services provider for 7th straight year

North American Anesthesia Partners has been named the top vendor for anesthesia management services in the U.S. for the seventh year in a row by independent market research firm Black Book.

Black Book survey results are determined by more than 800,000 ballots from healthcare providers and clinicians nationwide, representing more than 117,000 healthcare institutions, according to a Nov. 6 news release from NAPA.

NAPA is the only anesthesia organization with billing and revenue cycle systems certified in information security by compliance regulator Hitrust.

NAPA's anesthesia risk alerts program earned the 2022 Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality award from the National Quality Forum and The Joint Commission, and in 2023 the program earned the American Society of Health Care Risk Management's Patient Safety Award.