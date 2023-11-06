Number of anesthesiology physicians by state

There are 53,038 active physicians specializing in anesthesiology in the U.S., according to data from KFF.
The organization gathered the data through a special request on state licensing information from Redi-Data, which was updated in September:
Here is the number of anesthesiology physicians in each state and Washington, D.C.:
Alabama: 610
Alaska: 82
Arizona: 1,091
Arkansas: 363
California: 6,288
Colorado: 840
Connecticut: 742
Delaware: 116
District of Columbia: 333
Florida: 2,910
Georgia: 1,249
Hawaii: 212
Idaho: 106
Illinois: 2,275
Indiana: 1,211
Iowa: 518
Kansas: 430
Kentucky: 647
Louisiana: 653
Maine: 220
Maryland: 1,281
Massachusetts: 1,900
Michigan: 1,692
Minnesota: 757
Mississippi: 298
Missouri: 1,210
Montana: 142
Nebraska: 323
Nevada: 417
New Hampshire: 228
New Jersey: 1,611
New Mexico: 260
New York: 4,680
North Carolina: 1,212
North Dakota: 72
Ohio: 2,149
Oklahoma: 549
Oregon: 703
Pennsylvania: 2,428
Rhode Island: 143
South Carolina: 659
South Dakota: 68
Tennessee: 903
Texas: 3,987
Utah: 479
Vermont: 121
Virginia: 1,165
Washington: 1,359
West Virginia: 222
Wisconsin: 1,063
Wyoming: 61