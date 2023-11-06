Number of anesthesiology physicians by state

There are 53,038 active physicians specializing in anesthesiology in the U.S., according to data from KFF.

The organization gathered the data through a special request on state licensing information from Redi-Data, which was updated in September:

Here is the number of anesthesiology physicians in each state and Washington, D.C.:

Alabama: 610

Alaska: 82

Arizona: 1,091

Arkansas: 363

California: 6,288

Colorado: 840

Connecticut: 742

Delaware: 116

District of Columbia: 333

Florida: 2,910

Georgia: 1,249

Hawaii: 212

Idaho: 106

Illinois: 2,275

Indiana: 1,211

Iowa: 518

Kansas: 430

Kentucky: 647

Louisiana: 653

Maine: 220

Maryland: 1,281

Massachusetts: 1,900

Michigan: 1,692

Minnesota: 757

Mississippi: 298

Missouri: 1,210

Montana: 142

Nebraska: 323

Nevada: 417

New Hampshire: 228

New Jersey: 1,611

New Mexico: 260

New York: 4,680

North Carolina: 1,212

North Dakota: 72

Ohio: 2,149

Oklahoma: 549

Oregon: 703

Pennsylvania: 2,428

Rhode Island: 143

South Carolina: 659

South Dakota: 68

Tennessee: 903

Texas: 3,987

Utah: 479

Vermont: 121

Virginia: 1,165

Washington: 1,359

West Virginia: 222

Wisconsin: 1,063

Wyoming: 61