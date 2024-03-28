Anesthesiologist agrees to stipulations after abuse allegations

A Spokane, Wash., anesthesiologist agreed to take ethics training following allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of a patient.

Michael Ferries, MD, who previously worked at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, was accused of abusing a patient underanesthesia in May 2023, according to the Washington Medical Commission.

Dr. Ferries must now complete an ethics course, a boundaries course, write a paper summarizing his learnings, notify patients that he is under stipulation for four years, and pay cost recovery, according to March 27 release from the commission.