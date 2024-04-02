Colorado anesthesiologist arrested for alleged patient abuse

A Colorado anesthesiologist was arrested for alleged unlawful sexual contact, local NBC affiliate 9News reported April 1.

Mark Young, MD, who owned and operated a Glenwood Springs-based ketamine clinic, faces four charges of sexual contact related to a fake medical exam.

Dr. Young's medical license has been suspended since April 2023, according to the report, following a complaint that he appeared to be under the influence of a substance while providing a ketamine infusion and engaged in inappropriate touching of a patient.

The allegation was reviewed in March 2023, and the suspension took effect in April 2023, after Dr. Young failed to comply with a required evaluation.





