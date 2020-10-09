8 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

Here are eight hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans for ASCs in September:

  1. Anderson Healthcare in Edwardsville, Ill., opened a new one-story surgery center.
  2. Medical Facilities Corp., and Chesterfield, Mo.-based St. Luke's Hospital opened St. Luke's Surgery Center of Chesterfield Sept. 14.
  3. McKinney-based Texas Vision and Laser Center broke ground on a new medical office building and surgery center Sept. 14.
  4. Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development and five Indiana surgeons are developing the Lake George Surgical Center in Fremont, Ind.
  5. San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular Clinic recently broke ground on Mission Surgery Center, a medical office building with a surgery center.
  6. The Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood in The Villages, Fla., opened in May, offering access to a 235,000-square-foot specialty and ambulatory care campus. 
  7. A new medical office building in St. Louis Park, Minn., will house a surgery center and an ENT practice.
  8. Campbell Clinic in Germantown, Tenn., opened a four-story medical office building with an orthopedic surgery center.

