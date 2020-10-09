8 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

Here are eight hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans for ASCs in September:

Anderson Healthcare in Edwardsville, Ill., opened a new one-story surgery center. Medical Facilities Corp., and Chesterfield, Mo.-based St. Luke's Hospital opened St. Luke's Surgery Center of Chesterfield Sept. 14. McKinney-based Texas Vision and Laser Center broke ground on a new medical office building and surgery center Sept. 14. Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development and five Indiana surgeons are developing the Lake George Surgical Center in Fremont, Ind. San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular Clinic recently broke ground on Mission Surgery Center, a medical office building with a surgery center. The Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood in The Villages, Fla., opened in May, offering access to a 235,000-square-foot specialty and ambulatory care campus. A new medical office building in St. Louis Park, Minn., will house a surgery center and an ENT practice. Campbell Clinic in Germantown, Tenn., opened a four-story medical office building with an orthopedic surgery center.

