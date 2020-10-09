The Steadman Clinic's joint-venture ASC is now underway — 6 details

Construction has started on a medical office building and ASC for The Steadman Clinic, Orthopedic Care Partners, Aspen Valley Hospital and Vail Health, according to an Oct. 8 announcement.

Six things to know:

1. The 65,000-square-foot, three-story development in Basalt, Colo., is expected to be finished in one year and welcome its first patients in January 2022.

2. An ASC will occupy nearly 37,000 square feet on the building's second floor, featuring four operating rooms with two shelled for future growth. The ASC will also be equipped with a procedure room, a biologics lab, nine preoperative and postoperative rooms, and 14 recovery rooms.

3. The Steadman Clinic's space on the first floor will include physician offices, 16 exam rooms, a biologics lab, and a casting room. An X-ray and a 3-Tesla MRI are among the imaging services to be offered.

4. Steadman Philippon Research Institute will operate a regenerative medicine laboratory inside the building, along with conference space and offices focused on orthopedics and aging research. The lab will enroll patients in clinical trials.

5. Physical and occupational therapy providers and hand services staff will deliver rehabilitation services on the third floor, sharing the space with SPRI and The Steadman Clinic.

6. The facility's groundbreaking comes roughly a month after Vail, Colo.-based The Steadman Clinic and Gainesville, Fla.-based Orthopedic Care Partners finalized a partnership with Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital.

