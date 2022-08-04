Private equity's ASC focus: 6 updates from the last 2 weeks

Six private equity updates for ASCs since July 18:

1. Washington, D.C., Arizona and New Jersey are the top three hot spots for private equity firms acquiring physician practices, according to a study published in JAMA Health Forum.

2. Increasing consolidation and COVID-19 have accelerated private equity's interest in ASCs. Here are three ASC leaders' recent thoughts on private equity's interest in healthcare.

3. Newport Beach, Calif.-based DISC Sports & Spine Center is planning to grow its footprint in California and around the U.S. through its newly formed parent company Trias Global.

4. Private equity real estate firm Thomas Park Investments acquired $75 million in medical office buildings in the first half of 2022, halfway to its yearlong goal of $150 million in acquisitions.

5. Healthcare-focused private equity firm Linden Capital Partners completed its acquisition of the revenue cycle management company Aspirion.

6. Astorg, a private equity company, has acquired Open Health, a pharmaceutical market access and scientific communication services company.