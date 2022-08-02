DISC expanding via new PE-backed parent company

Newport Beach, Calif.-based DISC Sports & Spine Center is planning to grow its footprint in California and around the U.S. through its newly-formed parent company Trias Global, Orange County Business Journal reported Aug. 2.

Trias Global is backed by healthcare private equity firm Chicago Pacific Founders, the report said. It intends to turn DISC into one of the largest spine ASCs on the West Coast.

Trias, which named former UnitedHealth Group executive James Becker as CEO, is looking to both acquire existing facilities and build new ones, the report said. Mergers with hospital chains are also on the table.

Financial details of the private equity deal were not released.