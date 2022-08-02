Thomas Park Investments acquired $75M in medical office buildings in 1st half of year

Claire Wallace -  

Thomas Park Investments acquired $75 million in medical office buildings in the first half of 2022, halfway to its year-long goal of $150 million in acquisitions. 

The acquisitions include a 178,000-square-foot medical office building occupied in part by an endoscopy center in Raleigh, N.C.; a 56,000-square-foot office building in Mt. Laurel, N.J.; a 56,000-square-foot office building in Baltimore; a 35,000-square-foot facility in Cohasset, Mass.; and a 53,000-square-foot building occupied by a radiology and endoscopy center in Bethlehem, Pa., according to an Aug. 1 press release. 

"Our growth has fueled a hiring expansion, raising our headcount by 125 percent since the beginning of the year," Thomas Park's COO Gene Parker said in the release. 

Thomas Park Investments, a private equity real estate firm focusing on healthcare properties, is on track to have $1 billion in assets by 2025.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast