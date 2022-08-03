Top 6 hot spots for private equity-owned physician practices

Washington, D.C., Arizona and New Jersey are the top three hot spots for private equity firms acquiring physician practices, according to a study published in JAMA Health Forum.
The study, published April 29, found that in 2019, 4,738 of the 97,094 surveyed physicians worked in private equity-acquired practices.
The study surveyed six specialties — dermatology, gastroenterology, urology, ophthalmology, OB-GYN and orthopedics.
|
Location
|
Percent of physicians in PE-backed groups
|
Number of physicians
|
Washington, D.C.
|
18.2 percent
|
188 physicians
|
Arizona
|
17.5 percent
|
326 physicians
|
New Jersey
|
13.6 percent
|
464 physicians
|
Maryland
|
13.1 percent
|
195 physicians
|
Connecticut
|
12.6 percent
|
212 physicians
|
Florida
|
10,8 percent
|
741 physicians