Top 6 hot spots for private equity-owned physician practices

Patsy Newitt -  

Washington, D.C., Arizona and New Jersey are the top three hot spots for private equity firms acquiring physician practices, according to a study published in JAMA Health Forum

 

The study, published April 29, found that in 2019, 4,738 of the 97,094 surveyed physicians worked in private equity-acquired practices.

The study surveyed six specialties — dermatology, gastroenterology, urology, ophthalmology, OB-GYN and orthopedics. 

Location

Percent of physicians in PE-backed groups

Number of physicians

Washington, D.C.

18.2 percent

188 physicians

Arizona

17.5 percent

326 physicians

New Jersey

13.6 percent

464 physicians

Maryland

13.1 percent

195 physicians

Connecticut

12.6 percent

212 physicians

Florida

10,8 percent

741 physicians 

