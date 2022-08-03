Top 6 hot spots for private equity-owned physician practices

Washington, D.C., Arizona and New Jersey are the top three hot spots for private equity firms acquiring physician practices, according to a study published in JAMA Health Forum.

The study, published April 29, found that in 2019, 4,738 of the 97,094 surveyed physicians worked in private equity-acquired practices.

The study surveyed six specialties — dermatology, gastroenterology, urology, ophthalmology, OB-GYN and orthopedics.



