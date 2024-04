No. of outpatient PE deals in 2023 by specialty

Outpatient care saw 195 private equity deals in 2023, the most of any healthcare subsector, according to the Private Equity Stakeholder Project.

The Private Equity Stakeholder Project is an organization aimed at educating communities affected by private equity investment in various sectors.

The organization tracked private equity deals in 2023 across several healthcare subsectors, including outpatient care, hospitals, dental care, medtech and behavioral health.

Here are the number of outpatient private equity deals that took place last year in each specialty:

Note: Some companies are classified under multiple categories.

Allergy: 3

Family medicine: 3

Pediatric care: 4

Oncology: 4

Vascular care: 4

Renal care: 5

Obstetrics and gynecology: 7

Pain management: 10

Urology: 8

ENT: 12

Dermatology: 13

Podiatry: 13

Cardiology: 14

Gastroenterology: 14

Orthopedics: 15

Primary care: 15

Other categories: 20

Eye care: 35