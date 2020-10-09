Total Joint Orthopedics, Think Surgical collaborate to enhance total knee replacements

Salt Lake City-based Total Joint Orthopedics is partnering with Fremont, Calif.-based robotic technology company Think Surgical, according to a Sept. 23 press release.

Under the partnership, Think Surgical will create software allowing TJO's Klassic Knee System to be implanted using its TSolution One Total Knee Application, the release said. Both companies will co-market the solution.

"THINK Surgical looks forward to the addition of TJO's Klassic Knee System to our open implant library, providing surgeons another choice in the treatment of patients with end-stage knee arthritis," Jay Yang, acting CEO of Think Surgical, said in a statement. "Much like the advanced technology offered by TJO, THINK Surgical's TSolution One Total Knee Application, which features an active robot, is taking orthopedic surgery further in providing consistency and dimensional accuracy in total joint replacement procedures."

Read the full press release here.

