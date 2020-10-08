Monongahela Valley Hospital to offer Zimmer ROSA Knee System

Monongahela (Pa.) Valley Hospital is partnering with The Orthopedic Group to offer Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee System, according to an Oct. 5 statement.



The Rosa Knee is a robotically assisted surgical system used to help with total knee replacements, the statement said. It allows for more precision and flexibility during procedures.



"For everyone involved — surgeons, medical staff and, most importantly, patients — ROSA Knee has the potential to offer a number of key benefits and advantages," Allan Tissenbaum, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with The Orthopedic Group, said in the statement. "We know the decision to have joint replacement surgery is often a difficult one for patients to make, and we believe these robotically assisted technologies have the potential to make it an easier one moving forward and improving long term results."



