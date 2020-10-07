Exactech launches wireless shoulder sensor for shoulder replacements

Exactech launched an intraoperative wireless shoulder sensor called Equinoxe with Verasense, which was designed to allow surgeons to monitor dynamic loads on a patient's humeral insert, the company announced Oct. 6.

The measurements allow surgeons to monitor outcomes after shoulder replacement surgery. Two surgeons with Exactech's design team in California and Bordeaux, France, completed the first procedures with the device.

Exactech said spine surgeons who used the sensor "reported excellent experiences" so far.

The company expects to begin commercialization efforts in the first half of 2021.

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.