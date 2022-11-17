Robotics in orthopedics isn't a luxury — it's a necessity

Robotics is playing a bigger role in healthcare than ever before, and for orthopedics, that role is no longer a luxury — it's an essential.

Several ASCs have begun strengthening their orthopedic programs by adding a variety of robotic technologies to their centers in 2022.

In October, New Mexico Surgery Center Orthopaedics, a 27-physician ASC in Albuquerque, installed the first two Rosa Knee robots in the state. In August, Columbus (Ind.) Specialty Surgery Center performed the region's first outpatient robotic joint replacement surgery using the Rosa Knee and the area's first knee replacement using Stryker's Mako system earlier in 2022.

Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee system and Stryker's Mako system are among the many orthopedic robots that have garnered attention.

"We're one of the few private, physician-owned ambulatory surgery centers that has both the Mako robot and a Rosa robot on the way. Those combined are an about $2 million investment," Michael Boblitz. CEO of Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic told Becker's. "You don't see private medical groups investing in that. You see hospitals doing it, but it's rare to see private medical groups investing in those technologies. We're doing it because we want to replicate the traditional hospital experience, but at a much lower cost, and with better outcomes and experience for the patient."

However, these coveted technologies come with a hefty price tag. Stryker's Mako system costs around $1 million, and the less expensive Rosa Knee system costs $700,000.

As a result of the growing popularity of robotics, orthopedics tech giants Stryker, Johnson & Johnson and Zimmer Biomet have seen financial success in their orthopedic segments in the third quarter of 2022.

As the use of robotics becomes the status quo in orthopedics, more ASCs will have to adapt.

"A robotic portfolio in orthopedics especially is really important," Mr. Boblitz told Becker's. "It provides a minimally invasive solution, but also the younger physicians coming out, that's just how they're trained. So if we really want to attract the best and be the best, and have the comprehensive service delivery of all the options and techniques, then a very robust robotic surgery platform is important."