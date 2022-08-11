Milestones and new centers: 7 ASC robotics updates

Three ASCs recently achieved milestones in robotic surgery, three new ASCs with robotics were built or announced, and one introduced a new robotic surgery line.

Seven ASC robotics updates Becker's has reported on since June 30:

1. Chicago-based Regent Surgical Health partnered with Ascension Texas for a robotic-equipped joint venture orthopedic ASC in Austin. The Orthopedic Surgery Center of Central Texas is about 15,000 square feet and includes two procedure rooms and four operating rooms that are outfitted with Mako robotic arm technology.

2. Dylan Nieman, MD, PhD, a physician at New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, performed RWJBarnabas Health's first outpatient robotic surgery. The procedure was performed with the DaVinci X robot at the hospital's ambulatory surgical pavilion.

3. Columbus (Ind.) Specialty Surgery Center's Eric Tannenbaum, MD, performed the region's first outpatient robotic joint replacement surgery using Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee System. Dr. Tannenbaum also performed the area's first knee replacement using Stryker's Mako system earlier in 2022.

4. SurgiCare of Miramar (Fla.) introduced a new robotic-assisted surgery line that uses the da Vinci surgical system. The ASC will utilize the system for general surgery and OB-GYN procedures.

5. Vail-Summit (Colo.) Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery said it will be the first adopter of Accelus' minimally-invasive surgery robot that helps with pedicle screw placement during lumbar spine fixation procedures. The Remi Robotic Navigation System uses camera technology with a wide angle of capture, flexible table-mounted positioning and a table-mounted robotic targeting arm for efficiency and accuracy during surgery.

6. HCA Healthcare's ambulatory surgery division opened its new Southern Joint Surgery Center with seven physician partners in downtown Nashville. The 11,860-square-foot center specializes in same-day outpatient total joint replacement of the hip, knee and shoulder and other orthopedic procedures using modern orthopedic equipment, including robotic technology.

7. San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital Northeast is building a medical office building with an ASC. The ASC will include five operating rooms, robotic surgery and a cardiology imaging center.