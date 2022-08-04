Indiana ASC performs region's 1st robotic joint replacement

Columbus (Ind.) Specialty Surgery Center performed the region's first robotic joint replacement surgery, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Eric Tannenbaum, MD, performed the knee replacement on Aug. 1, using Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee System, the news release said. Dr. Tannenbaum also performed the area's first knee replacement using Stryker's Mako system earlier in 2022.

Columbus Specialty Surgery Center was founded in 2012. In addition to orthopedics, the ASC offers services in plastic surgery, otolaryngology, podiatry and spine surgery.