Indiana ASC performs region's 1st robotic joint replacement

Marcus Robertson -  

Columbus (Ind.) Specialty Surgery Center performed the region's first robotic joint replacement surgery, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Eric Tannenbaum, MD, performed the knee replacement on Aug. 1, using Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee System, the news release said. Dr. Tannenbaum also performed the area's first knee replacement using Stryker's Mako system earlier in 2022.

Columbus Specialty Surgery Center was founded in 2012. In addition to orthopedics, the ASC offers services in plastic surgery, otolaryngology, podiatry and spine surgery.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast